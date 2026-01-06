Ascension schools names interim superintendent

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish School Board announced an interim replacement for the outgoing superintendent Tuesday night.

Denise Graves will take over March 1st, when Dr. Patrice Pujol retires. Graves has spent 35-years in the system and was serving as one of two Assistant Superintendents prior to the appointment. She'll serve until the school board selects a permanent replacement.

Dr. Pujol was named superintendent in 2010. She was the first female superintendent in the history of Ascension Parish. She's leaving to become President of the National Institute for Excellence in Teaching.

When she announced her resignation in January she released the following statement:

"As hard as it is for me to think about leaving Ascension Public Schools after 39 years, this is an opportunity that I just cannot pass up. At this stage of my career to be able to take the passion and the great experiences that I have had in Ascension and propel that to a national arena in order to impact kids across the country, is something personally and professionally energizing for me."