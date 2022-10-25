Latest Weather Blog
Ascension president tests positive for COVID days after attending event for seniors
GONZALES - Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus just days after attending an event for senior citizens, and he is now urging anyone who went to the event to monitor their health.
The president's office said Cointment is experiencing "mild" symptoms and is isolating at home after he tested positive for the virus. The announcement comes shortly after Cointment attended Ascension's Senior Sock Hop in Gonzales on Friday.
“Although it is possible that I may have contracted this from anyone at any of the multiple
events that I attended, I am especially concerned about the health of everyone who attended the Sock Hop,” President Cointment said in a statement. “I urge anyone who may be feeling ill to take it seriously and get tested.”
Cointment said he is still "fully engaged" with his government work from home.
