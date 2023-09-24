88°
Ascension Parish volunteer firefighters cooking feast to raise funds
ST. AMANT -- Some Ascension Parish firefighters are firing up the smoker to raise money to purchase equipment that will help put out fires elsewhere.
The 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department and St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department worked through the weekend to prepare BBQ meals to be sold.
The drive-thru will be open at 11 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of St. Amant Pharmacy, located at 12502 LA-431.
Chicken with a 1/2 link of sausage, beans, dirty rice and a snack cake will sell for $10 per plate. A sausage poboy with the same sides goes for $8.
The sale is expected to wrap up about 3 p.m.
