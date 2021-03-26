Ascension Parish to hold Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day, April 3

Generic image of household waste

ASCENSION PARISH - Last year, Ascension Parish cancelled its Household Hazardous Material Collection program due to the pandemic, but in a Friday (March 26) news release, Parish President Clint Cointment announced that the collection program will resume in 2021.

The news release went on to state that the Parish will be accepting household hazardous waste in a free event that will be held at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center Saturday, April 3, from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Please note that even though the expo center is located at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales, citizens are being asked to enter the facility from Ashland Road off LA Hwy 30 (refer to the map below).

Items that will be accepted include household hazardous materials such as tires, appliances, electronics, batteries, and paint.

Material that will not be accepted include items like explosive or radioactive materials, paper, aluminum, and plastic.

A more complete list can be viewed below.

As this event is reserved exclusively for Ascension Parish residents, participants should be prepared to present identification that includes verification of their residential street address.

For more information or to volunteer, please call Ascension's Citizens Service Center at 225-450-1200.