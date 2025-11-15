Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Joshua Dunaway after motorcycle crash

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office mourns the loss of Deputy Joshua Dunaway, 40, after a motorcycle crash on Friday night.

Louisiana State Police responded to the two-vehicle crash on LA 44 in Ascension Parish shortly after 9 p.m., where, according to the investigation, Dunaway was traveling north on his 2024 Suzuki motorcycle before striking the rear of a 2024 GMC Sierra that had just turned right from Lee Drive onto LA 44.

Dunaway was pronounced dead on the scene after sustaining serious injuries, according to state police.