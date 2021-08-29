82°
Ascension Parish Schools to remain closed through Tuesday

ASCENSION PARISH - As Hurricane Ida approaches, schools and other entities across south Louisiana continue to announce closures.

Ascension Parish Schools announced Sunday that all of its schools and associated offices will be closed Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, and Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, due to the projected impacts of Hurricane Ida. 

These closures include all instructional services, both in-person and online. 

