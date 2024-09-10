Ascension Parish prepares for Hurricane Francine

GONZALES — Last year Hurricane Ida swept through Ascension Parish, and this year they are making sure they prepare before Hurricane Francine makes landfall.

Public Works Director Ron Savoy said they have their flood protection infrastructure in place, but he encourages all residents to clear drainage systems from debris. He said they will have crews on hand throughout the week to prevent flooding issues or tree and wind damage.

Savoy said that the parish's emergency preparedness office is keeping track of the severity of the storm, but he advises everyone to stay inside if possible.

“Usually about 24-48 hours out we'll start getting the stats of what's coming our way, and again that Office of Emergency Preparedness is the source that I will definitely rely upon. But, there may be a point that we urge citizens to shelter down until the threat of this storm is out of the way of threat to the parish,” Savoy said.

The City of Gonzales is already preparing sandbags but they are not giving them away until they know how the storm will impact the parish.

The parish encourages everyone to have their emergency plans in place and be certain they have plenty of food and water.