Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Planning Commission votes against proposed subdivision, neighborhood connection
GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted to deny the application for Harvest Fields, a residential development that would have connected a proposed subdivision to a dead-end street in the Woodland Shire Community.
The commission voted 5-0 to deny the application, with Erik Jones and Wade Schexnaydre abstaining.
2 On Your Side and Brittany Weiss reported displeasure from residents on Cotton Field Avenue in January. People living in the area said they worried about added traffic, safety, flooding and lack of transparency.
"Due to the safety of the traffic impact study, there's a lot lacking in it, and whether it's the subdivision that brought it about, there's a lot that needs to be done with this traffic study. These intersections are failing," Randy Clouatre said as a reason he voted for denying the application.
