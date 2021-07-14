78°
Latest Weather Blog
Ascension Parish Planning Commission approves two new neighborhoods amid development moratorium
ASCENSION PARISH - On Wednesday evening, the Ascension Parish Planning Commission voted 3-2 to approve two new neighborhoods amid controversy about a parish-wide moratorium on development.
The first neighborhood, Delaune Estates, is a 237-home lot planned to be built along La. 73 in Prairieville. Its development was highly debated by those in the parish council over the amount of traffic it could potentially cause. Currently it is the subject of a lawsuit, according to The Advocate.
Later that evening, the commission approved another neighborhood, Windermere Crossing, which will put 103 new homes northeast of Gonzales.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
102-year-old woman honored for her work as an animal rights activist
-
More than 250 animals dropped off at Baton Rouge shelter in less...
-
Baton Rouge Diocese requiring unvaccinated students to wear masks this fall
-
Baton Rouge man builds levees to protect property from flooding, city sues...
-
Garden District working to save Live Oak trees, needs help raising money