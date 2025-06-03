Ascension Parish neighborhood loses power due to failed underground cable

GONZALES - Over 400 customers were out of power in an Ascension Parish neighborhood due to a failed underground cable.

The Ascension Parish Office of Homeland Security posted about the outage that happened early Tuesday morning in the Conway subdivision in Gonzales. Entergy said the outage was caused by a failed underground cable.

Power was expected to be restored by 4 p.m. Tuesday, barring any other issues.