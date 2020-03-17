Ascension Parish jail releasing some inmates, limiting arrests due to coronavirus concerns

ASCENSION PARISH - Ascension Parish is taking extraordinary steps to reduce the jail population. Currently, the DA and judges are working to release some non-violent offenders on a case-by-case basis.

Sheriff Bobby Webre says his deputies will not bring people to jail for most misdemeanor arrests. Instead, they will be given a summons.

Jail capacity is 572. Tuesday morning's count was at 464. Sheriff Webre says it usually hovers around 500.

Additional inmates will be released as their cases are reviewed. This process began Monday to alleviate large clusters of people in certain places.

Webre said visitation has already been banned but anyone entering the jail will have their temperature checked. He also said that all deputies are having their temperatures checked before reporting for their shifts.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is also expected to announce some policy decisions later Tuesday.