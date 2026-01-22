Ascension Parish issues state of emergency as weekend's severe cold weather approaches

GONZALES - The Ascension Parish Government declared a state of emergency Thursday ahead of this weekend's severe cold weather.

The declaration of emergency says "the National Weather Service forecasts extended subfreezing temperatures in the coming days, which also includes the forecast of winter precipitation that may include rain, freezing rain, snow and ice."

The state of emergency will be in effect from Thursday to Saturday, Feb. 21.