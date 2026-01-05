58°
Ascension Parish holding its January food distribution next week in Donaldsonville, Gonzales
GONZALES - Ascension Parish is holding its January food distribution next week, with people participating receiving items such as canned meat and vegetables.
The distribution is taking place at the Frank Sotile Pavilion in Donaldsonville on Jan. 13 and the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center in Gonzales on Jan. 14 starting 7:30 a.m.
Those signing up need a proof of income, a valid ID and a proof of residency.
