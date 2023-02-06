65°
Ascension Parish deputies arrest alleged shooter who fled scene with infant child
ST. AMANT - Deputies arrested a man who allegedly fled from a shooting scene with his infant child Monday morning.
According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies searched for Tyrone Jones, 35, near Highway 22 after he reportedly was involved in a shooting that left one person hurt. Deputies say he then fled the scene with his infant child.
WBRZ has asked law enforcement for more details on the shooting.
