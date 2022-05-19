Ascension Parish Council voting to extend or end moratorium on development

ASCENSION PARISH - The Conway subdivision is one of the few developments that started before the nine-month moratorium took effect in Ascension Parish.

The Williams family moves to the area because of its location.

"My home is in New Orleans, my husband's home is in Scotlandville and this is half-way in," Rosalind Williams said.

Ascension is one of the fastest-growing parishes in the Capitol Region, with hundreds of people moving here every year. The Williams can't believe how fast it's growing.

"I figured the community would explode, but I didn't realize the parish was growing," Crayton Williams said.

David Karr lives about a mile away from the new subdivision.

"Since we've been here, the building around us has been pretty and the traffic getting from Lucemore to 44 is almost impossible," Karr said.

The moratorium on development is set to expire at the end of the month, allowing more subdivisions to be built. Thursday evening, the parish council will vote to consider ending the halt on construction. It could extend the moratorium another 30 days.