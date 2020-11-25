Ascension, Livingston school systems to practice current learning model in newly revised Phase 2

Governor John Bel Edwards announced the state of Louisiana would go into a revised Phase 2 this week following a spike in COVID-19 cases, but says each parish will have the choice to make modifications to school guidelines.

Already, Ascension and Livingston school systems have responded, both agreeing to keep the same learning model in place that is already being used.

Ascension Parish Superintendent David Alexander released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying the school system is working to "get clarity" on how the changes will affect them.

"Today, Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will go into a "Revised Phase 2" starting tomorrow until Dec. 23, 2020. We are waiting to see the details of the Executive Order, but Governor Edwards did state that a decision on the operations of schools will be made by local school districts.

We are working to get clarity from the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) and the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) on how to interpret this action, as we operate under BESE Bulletin 741, Chapter 4, which is facilitated by the Louisiana Department of Education guidelines.

Should there be any changes to operations, we will announce that as quickly as possible. Thank you in advance for your continued patience as we make decisions to safely serve as many students as possible within all applicable guidelines."

Schools in Ascension Parish are out for Thanksgiving break through Friday.

Livinston Superintendent Joe Murphy also released a statement Tuesday evening, warning that the governor's plans have a potential impact on school operations parish-wide.

"Today Governor John Bel Edwards announced Louisiana will be moving back to a revised Phase Two effective 11/25/20.

This announcement has the potential to impact our schools in relation to the phased guidelines under which we operate.

With that said, the governor clearly stated that he is leaving the method of instruction, whether it be virtual, hybrid or in person, to the individual school districts across the state.

He praised the state’s school systems for doing a good job of mitigating risks associated with COVID.

The governor said he would sign the new proclamation later today, and it will expire on Dec. 23, 2020.

Our school leaders will wait for the official proclamation to be reviewed before issuing any further information."

You can read the full details on Louisiana's phase 2 order here.