Ascension lawn care business hit by thieves; truck and equipment stolen

GONZALES - Police are asking the public's help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a lawn truck and equipment from a landscaping business.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Thursday with pictures of the suspects, asking if anyone recognized them.

Anyone with information of the identities of the men is encouraged to call the sheriff's office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line from any cellphone or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).