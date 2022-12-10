Latest Weather Blog
Ascension begins debris removal from behind right of way
GONZALES – Ascension Parish is beginning debris removal from behind the parish right of way.
Debris collectors will leave a note on doors of properties where debris is not curbside and on private property. Crews can only enter private property if the property owner signs a waiver. Typically, the right of way is between the road and the ditch.
Waivers can be filed at the Parish Government Complex, Conference room 105 located at 615 E. Worthey Street.
Also, the parish has asked property owners who receive insurance and FEMA money for debris removal to report funds so that federal assistance is not duplicated. Duplication of assistance can impact future disaster fund availability.
