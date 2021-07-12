80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arsonist sets fire to Virginia Street home early Monday morning

1 hour 35 minutes 41 seconds ago Monday, July 12 2021 Jul 12, 2021 July 12, 2021 6:38 AM July 12, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - An arsonist set fire to a home in Old South Baton Rouge early Monday morning.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a home within the 2000 block of Virginia Street sustained $30,000 in fire-related damages when it was intentionally set ablaze around 1:40 a.m.

Firefighters say when they were called to the scene of the fire, they found the home completely engulfed in flames.

It took one hour for first responders to get the fire under control.

Thanks to their quick response, the flames did not spread to neighboring homes.

Trending News

Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Crime Stoppers or fire investigators at 225-354-1419

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days