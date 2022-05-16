82°
Arsonist sets fire to home nextdoor to vacant house that burned down Sunday

Monday, May 16 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for an arsonist, suspected of setting fire to two vacant homes nextdoor to one another on back-to-back days.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a vacant home in the 1600 block of North Acadian East was set on fire Monday around 6:30 p.m.

Fire investigators said the arson is believed to be related to another house fire that was set early Sunday morning. 

Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2050. 

