82°
Latest Weather Blog
Arsonist sets fire to home nextdoor to vacant house that burned down Sunday
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are searching for an arsonist, suspected of setting fire to two vacant homes nextdoor to one another on back-to-back days.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, a vacant home in the 1600 block of North Acadian East was set on fire Monday around 6:30 p.m.
Fire investigators said the arson is believed to be related to another house fire that was set early Sunday morning.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-2050.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Tiki Tubing owner arrested in molestation case, facing separate lawsuit for death...
-
State asks living man for death certificate
-
After decades in Baton Rouge, state fair heading to Ascension Parish
-
Baker mayor to receive large pay raise amounting to $25,000 this summer
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
Sports Video
-
VIDEO: Former Tigers and Saints receiver Devery Henderson talks with Corey Rholdon...
-
Saints release 2022 schedule, will open season on the road at Atlanta
-
St. Amant baseball heading to first state semifinals since 2014
-
Southern slugs out sweep against UAPB
-
Southern wins game 1 over UAPB