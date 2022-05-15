Flames consumed vacant home in Sunday morning arson on N Acadian East

BATON ROUGE - Fire officials believe arson is the cause of a fire that consumed a vacant home on N Acadian Thruway East early Sunday morning.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to the fire shortly after 4 a.m. Sunday in the 1700 block of N Acadian Thruway East.

Crews arrived to find the home completely engulfed in flames. The fire was kept from spreading to nearby structures, and it was under control by 4:29 a.m.

The house was vacant and did not have utilities, but the fire caused $15,000 in damages to the home, according to the fire department. Fire officials confirmed they believe the blaze was intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the fire should contact investigators at (225) 389-2050.