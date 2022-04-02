67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Arsonist set vacant home on fire Saturday afternoon

4 hours 58 seconds ago Saturday, April 02 2022 Apr 2, 2022 April 02, 2022 4:49 PM April 02, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was set on fire Saturday afternoon and fire investigators are searching for the arsonist responsible. 

Fire officials said the fire started near a front window of the home on Enterprise Street and firefighters were able to have the fire under control in a span of minutes. 

Trending News

Anyone with information on the arson should call (225) 389-2050. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days