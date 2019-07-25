67°
Arson investigation underway after local tire shop set on fire

By: Josh Jackson

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is investigating the overnight arson of the M&A Tire Shop. 

Crews received a call just before 2:30 Thursday morning about a building on fire in the 300 block of N. Eugene St. Within 15 minutes, the blaze was under control. 

Investigators found multiple points of origin throughout the shop, leading to the conclusion of arson. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Baton Rouge Fire Department. 

