Latest Weather Blog
Arson fire causes $30,000 in damages to Valley Street home
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating an intentionally set fire that caused $30,000 in damages and displaced three people in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.
According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the house fire occurred around 7:15 a.m. on Valley Street, which is in a residential area east of South Acadian Thruway, off Bawell Street.
Officials say three people in the home were sleeping when the sound of an object hitting the back of the home woke them up, as if someone had thrown something at the house.
After this, smoke and flames crept into the home, forcing the three to flee from the dangerous blaze.
When first responders arrived, the back of the house was on fire and they worked swiftly to extinguish the flames.
No one was injured during the incident.
Trending News
Investigators are searching for the arsonist responsible for this fire and anyone with information as to their whereabouts should contact authorities at (225) 354-1419.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston to close Parish offices due to COVID-related staffing shortage
-
More apartments and retail coming to Highland Road after a Metro Council...
-
Louisiana reports more than 5k new COVID cases Wednesday
-
'Tip of the iceberg': Sheriff hoping for more arrests in million-dollar unemployment...
-
Lawmakers end historic veto session without overriding any of governor's vetoes