Arson arrest: Man accused in Sherwood Street house fire that killed four pets
BATON ROUGE - Officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) arrested a man for allegedly starting a deadly Dec. 15 fire at a north Baton Rouge home.
According to BRFD, Robert Givens has been accused of intentionally setting fire to a home within the 5300 block of Sherwood street. The resulting blaze caused an estimated $45,000 in damages and killed four pets, one dog and three cats.
Givens was arrested Wednesday and booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of aggravated arson, violation of a protective order and terrorizing.
