Arrest made in deadly domestic shooting from early December
BATON ROUGE - Police detectives and U.S. Marshals arrested a man suspected of killing someone in December.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 26-year-old Jecody Spann was arrested in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Brandon Williams.
Officers said Williams was arguing with Spann before it turned violent. Williams was found dead at an apartment complex on Lobdell Boulevard near North Ardenwood Drive on Dec. 8.
Spann was booked for second-degree murder and illegal use of weapons.
