One person found dead following reported shooting on Lobdell Boulevard
BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning shooting in the Lobdell area resulted in one person's death.
Officials confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that one person was found dead within the 2100 block of Lobdell Boulevard.
At this time, related details are few and WBRZ is reaching out to authorities for additional information.
