60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person found dead following reported shooting on Lobdell Boulevard

2 hours 44 minutes 35 seconds ago Wednesday, December 08 2021 Dec 8, 2021 December 08, 2021 9:46 AM December 08, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Paula Jones

BATON ROUGE - A Wednesday morning shooting in the Lobdell area resulted in one person's death.

Officials confirmed around 9:40 a.m. that one person was found dead within the 2100 block of Lobdell Boulevard.

Trending News

At this time, related details are few and WBRZ is reaching out to authorities for additional information.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days