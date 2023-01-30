Arrest made after WBRZ reports on brazen theft of contractor

BATON ROUGE – A man was arrested after he stole a pistol, tools and cash from a contractor's trailer while he and his crew were working.





The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested John Keith West for simple burglary and theft of a firearm.









The incident occurred on June 6 around 8:30 a.m. after a contractor reported items stolen from his truck and work trailer while he and his crew were working at an apartment on Sherwood Meadows. The crime was captured on surveillance video and the contractor, Bert Koerin, turned the video over to WBRZ in an effort find the thief.

BRPD detectives were contacted by West's family members who said he was the suspect in the surveillance video and was at the hospital. Another family member also told detectives that West rode by her home in a vehicle that fit the description detectives were searching for.





According to BRPD, West's family members wanted to come forward because West has a long history of committing crimes involving theft and robbery and they have previously been victims of West's crimes. Additionally, family members told detectives that West has a drug problem and stealing is how he is able to fund his habit.





West was arrested on the above charges.