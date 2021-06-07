Armed suspect plows vehicle into deputy's unit; suspect killed, deputy injured

DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials say an armed suspect intentionally crashed the vehicle he was driving into a Livingston Parish deputy's unit, taking his own life.

According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the incident occurred around 8 a.m., Saturday when deputies were dispatched to a Denham Springs home on Vincent Road for a disturbance call involving an armed suspect.

After deputies spoke with witnesses, they were able to identify the suspect as Michael J. Knighten of Hammond, as well as the vehicle he was driving.

When officials caught up with Knighten, they say he led them on a short vehicle pursuit.

According to authorities, the chase ended as Knighten made a u-turn near Highway 16, and put himself on a collision course with a deputy.

Officials say the deputy pulled over near James Street, but Knighten plowed forward, intentionally ramming his vehicle into the parked LPSO unit and in so doing, taking his own life.

The LPSO deputy sustained non-life threatening injuries, authorities say.

The Sheriff's Office is leading an investigation into this case, and Louisiana State Police were also on hand to assist as the incident unfolded.