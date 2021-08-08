Armed burglars caught on camera in Westminster neighborhood

BATON ROUGE - Car break-ins are becoming commonplace around Baton Rouge, but this one caught on camera is frightening.

Home surveillance video caught three males walking up to a couple of unlocked cars in the Pine Park neighborhood off Jefferson Hwy around 1 am. The video shows one of them armed with a large caliber handgun.

"They have a lookout with a gun at the door in case somebody hears something," Yancy Tiblier said.

Tiblier just moved in with his wife and two young kids a week ago. He says he knows exactly what would have happened if he had walked through that garage door last night.

"I would have easily been shot. He put the gun there intentionally in case somebody came out to protect his people so they could do what they were doing. You can look at the video. His finger was on the trigger."

The thieves didn't get away with anything of value at Tiblier's home. However, down the street, a car was reported stolen out of the driveway on the same night. The keys were left inside.

Tiblier says his family no longer feels safe here. His wife and kids are staying the night somewhere else.

"I mean, I'm not going to be safe until they're in jail. My wife, my children left. I just bought this house eight days ago. They're going to go stay at a family member's house because how are they going to feel safe?"

He says he's going to continue to speak up about this until police make a move.

"I want this to stop. This is happening in the neighborhood. This can happen again. It's going to keep happening because they haven't been caught."

The Sheriff's Office is aware of at least two of these incidents.