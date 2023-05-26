68°
Arkansas strikes out 17 and downs LSU 5-4; Tigers to face Texas A&M Friday

By: WBRZ Sports

HOOVER, Al. – Just like in March, Arkansas lefties Hagen Smith and Hunter Hollan dazzled the LSU offense. Both combined to strikeout 17 and LSU loses their first game in the SEC Tournament with a 5-4 loss from Arkansas on Thursday afternoon.

The Tigers are now 43-14 overall and 20-11 in the SEC. Arkansas rises to 42-15 overall and 21-10 in the conference.

LSU will return to action on Friday at 3:00 p.m. CT to face Texas A&M. 

