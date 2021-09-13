Argentina shaken by 6.2 magnitude earthquake Monday

SAN ANTONIO DE LOS COBRES, Argentina- According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Argentina was shaken by an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.2 early Monday.

Notable quake, preliminary info: M 6.2 - 79 km WNW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina https://t.co/XYpeb3ubbO — USGS Earthquakes (@USGS_Quakes) September 13, 2021

The quake also impacted nearby countries such as Bolivia, Chile, and Paraguay.





Preliminary data reveals the quake was occurred at a depth of about 180 km, and its strength may have been tempered by its depth below the surface, which makes it feel weaker in absolute terms.

Experts say the quake was likely felt by many in the area but probably did not cause any injuries, deaths, or significant damage.