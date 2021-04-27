Area parishes respond to statewide mask order being lifted

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's state-wide mask mandate will end this week, with some exceptions.

For the most part, local governments will be able to set mask mandates. Below are how area parishes said they are responding:

Ascension will lift mask requirements

Ascension Parish will no longer require masks to be worn in parish-operated buildings.

“Now that vaccines are more widely available, I am lifting the facemask requirement in all buildings operated by Ascension Parish Government,” Parish President Clint Cointment said. “The pandemic is still with us, so I urge everyone to keep vigilant and to continue to follow safe practices.”

Livingston Parish will lift mask requirements

Livingston Parish will not impose its own mask mandate.

"This should help local businesses that have struggled financially under the statewide mask mandate," Parish President Layton Ricks said in a statement. "I am excited that this is a step in the right direction in that we are moving closer to the future when we will no longer require masks in any venue."

Check back for updates from other area parishes.

Other government agencies and businesses can make specific decisions and requirements.