Area landmarks beam blue for health care workers Thursday

BATON ROUGE - Along with landmarks across the United States, local iconic buildings illuminated in a shimmer of blue lights to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in hospitals, medical calls and other care facilities.

Lights turned blue on buildings at 8 p.m. central time Thursday.

Among the 150 landmarks country-wide are the State Capitol, Governor's Mansion, LSU Tiger Stadium and Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.

We #LightItBlue for the men and women who are working around the clock. From health care heroes to front line workers. Thank you!#StayAtHome pic.twitter.com/Dtnq0pdjeG — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 10, 2020

Tiger Stadium lit up in blue tonight to honor health care workers around the globe #LightItBlue pic.twitter.com/EUQoJt0TJy — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) April 10, 2020

In other areas of Louisiana, the Superdome and LA Tech's fountain in Ruston also lit blue.

Mercedes Benz Superdome bathed in blue light for the hard-working people on the frontline against Coronavirus#Coronavius pic.twitter.com/OQDJeo098g — WWL Radio (@WWLAMFM) April 10, 2020

WBRZ live streamed the lighting of Tiger Stadium on Facebook. You can watch that video below.