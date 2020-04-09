67°
Area landmarks beam blue for health care workers Thursday

Thursday, April 09 2020
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - Along with landmarks across the United States, local iconic buildings illuminated in a shimmer of blue lights to honor healthcare workers battling the coronavirus in hospitals, medical calls and other care facilities.

Lights turned blue on buildings at 8 p.m. central time Thursday.  

Among the 150 landmarks country-wide are the State Capitol, Governor's Mansion, LSU Tiger Stadium and Southern's F.G. Clark Activity Center in Baton Rouge.

In other areas of Louisiana, the Superdome and LA Tech's fountain in Ruston also lit blue.

WBRZ live streamed the lighting of Tiger Stadium on Facebook. You can watch that video below.

