83°
Latest Weather Blog
Aquadams being placed in Iberville Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry
IBERVILLE PARISH - WBRZ has confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville Parish.
The dams will be set into placed along Bayou Manchac.
Parish President Mitch Ourso made the decision Thursday night.
#BREAKING I’ve just confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville and parts of Ascension Parish to hold water in Bayou Manchac during this possible flood event. @WBRZ https://t.co/iaCU1R21AT— Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) July 12, 2019
Ourso declared a state of emergency Wednesday. The state of emergency allows decisions to be made immediately and opens the door for federal assistance if needed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Parish president discusses clearing culverts, providing sandbags in Livingston Parish
-
Home Depot in Gonzales sold out of generators
-
Residents clean ditches in Livingston Parish ahead of Barry
-
Inmates fill sandbags at Elayn Hunt
-
State and local officials mobilize high water vehicles ahead of flood threat