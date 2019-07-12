Aquadams being placed in Iberville Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

IBERVILLE PARISH - WBRZ has confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville Parish.

The dams will be set into placed along Bayou Manchac.

Parish President Mitch Ourso made the decision Thursday night.

#BREAKING I’ve just confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville and parts of Ascension Parish to hold water in Bayou Manchac during this possible flood event. @WBRZ https://t.co/iaCU1R21AT — Chris Nakamoto WBRZ (@ChrisNakamoto) July 12, 2019

Ourso declared a state of emergency Wednesday. The state of emergency allows decisions to be made immediately and opens the door for federal assistance if needed.