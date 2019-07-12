83°
Aquadams being placed in Iberville Parish ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

IBERVILLE PARISH - WBRZ has confirmed that aquadams are being mobilized in Iberville Parish.

The dams will be set into placed along Bayou Manchac.

Parish President Mitch Ourso made the decision Thursday night.

Ourso declared a state of emergency Wednesday. The state of emergency allows decisions to be made immediately and opens the door for federal assistance if needed. 

