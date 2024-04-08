APSO searching for missing 29-year-old man from Prairieville

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 29-year-old man.

Darryl Lee Dean Jr. was reported missing from his Prarieville home on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Dean, Jr. is 5'10'', 150 pounds and was last seen wearing blue jean shorts and a blue shirt.

According to the sheriff's office, no foul play is suspected at the time of this post.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Darryl Lee Dean, Jr. is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.