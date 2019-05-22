APSO announces recipients of academic scholarships

ASCENSION PARISH - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has announced that five college-bound teens were recently awarded scholarships.

Madison Zeringue of Ascension Catholic High School, Raegan Nguyen of St. Amant High School, and Tre'von Mitchell of Donaldsonville High School were awarded $500 each. The scholarships can be used to help with college tuition, fees, or books.

Delaney Inabnet, from St. Amant High School, was named the recipient of a scholarship from the Louisiana Sheriffs' Scholarship Program. The $500 scholarship is made possible by the Louisiana Sheriffs' Honorary Membership Program. The program provides scholarships to graduating high school seniors in each parish where the sheriff is an affiliate of the program.

"This is one of our finest accomplishments that invests in Louisiana’s future and gives something back to our community,” said Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre.

The recipient of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship is East Ascension High School student Frederick Million Jr., according to the sheriff's office. The scholarship is named after an APSO employee.

Shivers started her career with the sheriff's office in 1998 as a correctional officer at the parish jail. She served as a correctional officer for more than 10 years. In 2011 she joined the Inmate Programs Division at the jail.

The department said Shivers passed way in 2013 after a long battle with cancer.