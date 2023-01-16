69°
Apparent prank call about active shooter at Albertsons grocery store prompts large police response
UPDATE: The Baton Rouge Police Department said an apparent prank call about an active shooter led to a large police response outside the Albertsons grocery store on Government Street.
We'll provide further updates about the situation as they become available.
BATON ROUGE - A large police presence was spotted at a grocery store on Government Street Sunday afternoon.
Baton Rouge police and East Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were seen gathered outside the Albertsons at the corner of Government Street and S Foster Drive.
WBRZ has reached out to authorities for more information on the situation.
This is a developing story.
