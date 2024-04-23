69°
Apartment resident said they forgot they were cooking, started fire Tuesday morning
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to a scene on Cloverfield Avenue in response to a house fire Tuesday morning.
The Baton Rouge Fire Department arrived to the apartment building on Cloverfield at Gladiola Street shortly after 7 a.m.. The building sustained heavy smoke and water damage and two residents were displaced.
There were no injuries.
The fire was ruled accidental after one of the residents told investigators they forgot they were cooking.
