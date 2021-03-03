Another nice day is ahead, but expect showers before the weekend

In response to sunshine, thermometers warmed considerably from Tuesday’s highs. Another nice day is ahead but there will be some showers to contend with before the weekend.

Next 24 Hours: All clear skies are ahead as light, north winds send low temperatures into the upper 30s and low 40s by Thursday morning. Following up the brilliant sunshine from Wednesday, Thursday will be another gem with full blue skies and highs temperatures pushing near 70 degrees. Winds will shift to the southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Up Next: Clouds will return Friday and another fast moving system will spread a period of rain across the area just ahead of the weekend. At this time, showers appear most likely on Friday afternoon into the night. Like our last rain event, thunderstorms will be hard to come by. Clearing is expected early Saturday morning with showers likely wrapped up by daybreak. Overall, the weekend looks nice with seasonable temperatures. Highs should be back into the 70s on Monday and Tuesday. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Explanation: Surface high pressure will build in on Thursday with a moderating airmass allowing high temperatures to push back up near normal after a cooler than normal period through Wednesday night. Another upper level trough will race across the southern third of the country Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. Compared to Tuesday’s system, a fairly similar scenario is advertised by the forecast models. That is, a quick shot of moderate rain is possible, mainly Friday afternoon and night, and thunderstorms are unlikely. Surface high pressure will regain control over the weekend with dry and mild weather. As the high shifts east, southeasterly winds will slowly take hold pushing temperatures up early next week and providing some moisture for the next storm system coming by the middle of next week.

--Josh

