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Another listed owner of Baton Rouge massage parlor arrested for allegedly promoting prostitution

1 hour 15 minutes 10 seconds ago Wednesday, May 13 2026 May 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 4:12 PM May 13, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One of several people listed as an owner of a Baton Rouge massage parlor was arrested Monday for allegedly promoting prostitution. 

Junjie Zhang, 58, is one of the owners of Oriental Relax Spa on Old Hammond Highway, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. She faces charges of promoting prostitution, engaging in the process of massage therapy without a license and pandering. 

Arrest documents show that, since 2014, the massage parlor had received several citations, cease-and-desist letters and other notices from the Louisiana Board of Massage Therapy and the State Fire Marshal's office. The business allegedly offered illicit massages and operated for several years without proper licenses, despite being ordered to stop. It was one of nine East Baton Rouge parlors raided in June 2025

The sheriff's office requested arrest warrants for multiple people, including Zhang, who have been listed over the years as owners, managers or therapists at Oriental Relax Spa.

Ruilian Feng was one of those owners and was arrested last year on similar charges to Zhang for her alleged involvement at Oriental Relax Spa and Vivian's Therapy in Zachary

According to an affidavit filed last summer, Zhang and Feng are associated with several other people linked to sex crimes at similar establishments across multiple parishes. 

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