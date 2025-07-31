Owners of EBR massage parlors arrested; spas allegedly promoted prostitution, operated unlicensed

BATON ROUGE — The owners of multiple massage parlors in East Baton Rouge Parish were arrested after deputies raided them for allegedly promoting prostitution.

Yu Zhang Wu, 38, and Rulian Feng, 56, were both arrested Wednesday after their massage parlors were raided.

Wu operated Magnolia Spa on Jefferson Highway starting in 2023. The business received a cease-and-desist order in 2024 for operating without a license during 2023.

Deputies also said that they received several complaints alleging that there were sexual favors "being sold at Magnolia Spa," with reports of younger Asian women who did not speak much English wearing very little inside the business.

"(The complainant) has witnessed the females walk up and down the street wearing nothing but a bathrobe. Several times, she has observed males park in the parking lot and enter the business through the back door, which is adjacent to a residence," an affidavit said. "She has expressed her concerns and complaints to the landlord, but nothing has been done to resolve the problem."

During a visit by the St. George Fire Inspectors in January 2025, multiple people were observed to be living at the business, as well as the spa not having a Massage Establishment license or a licensed massage therapist employed at the Jefferson Highway business.

By June 11, deputies and other law enforcement agents raided Magnolia Spa and found several women performing oral sex and other sexual acts on multiple men in the business's massage rooms.

Feng's massage parlor, Oriental Relax Spa, was also issued several cease-and-desist orders for not having a license. Multiple men were also observed leaving the business, adjusting their clothes and belts.

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies also said that both Wu and Feng advertised their businesses with illicit online ads promoting services like "sexy young girls."

Both Wu and Feng were arrested for promoting prostitution, pandering and operating a massage establishment without a license.

Oriental Relax Spa and Magnolia Spa were among nine East Baton Rouge Parish parlors raided in June where 10 Chinese women were detained by immigration agents.