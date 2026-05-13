Wednesday PM Forecast: few quiet days before a summer weather preview

A surface high pressure system will serve as a shield from active weather and even thick cloud cover through Thursday. The air will be relatively dry as well, and so it will not feel too uncomfortable out there just yet, but that will change in a few days.

All Clear: no weather hazards for outdoor plans through Friday

Next Rain: pop-up storms Sunday into next week

Humidity: increasing “yuck factor” outside

Tonight & Tomorrow: Expect clear skies with low temperatures dipping down into the mid 60s, making for a comfortable start to Thursday. Sunshine will stay front and center into the afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the upper 80s.

Up Next: Friday will look and feel nearly identical to Thursday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. As surface high pressure slides east, winds will begin blowing in from the Gulf by Saturday. This is what we call onshore flow, and it will reload moisture in the atmosphere, so we will feel a bit more stickiness. Still, no showers or thunderstorms are anticipated on Saturday. Sunday is when more of a transition will start to happen. At the very least, isolated showers and thunderstorms will pop up in the afternoon, especially west of I-55. As of now, measurable rain is forecast for 30% of the 13 Parish and 2 County Forecast Area, but that may trend higher as we get closer.

Early next week, the number of afternoon showers and thunderstorms may increase, especially if some ripples of energy appear in the atmosphere—which is possible—but these subtle impulses are hard to detect days in advance. One more change we will notice early next week will be the highest humidity so far this season, with lows staying in the 70s overnight.

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– Josh

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