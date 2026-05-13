Woman who stabbed Wilson Police assistant chief pleads no contest to battery charge

WILSON - A woman who was arrested for stabbing the Wilson Police assistant chief pleaded no contest to a reduced battery charge.

Tameka Rachelle Armstead was arrested in January after stabbing Assistant Chief Tyronne Lamarcus “TK” Kilbourne, Jr., who was stabbed once in the chest and once in the back. The East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office said Kilbourne was stabbed by either a former or current girlfriend who caught him in bed with another woman.

She was booked for battery of a dating partner and aggravated assault of a dating partner.

Armstead pleaded no contest to simple battery in an East Feliciana Parish court on Tuesday. She was sentenced to one year of probation, required to pay a $250 court fee and is restricted from contacting the victim.