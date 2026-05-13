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Termites swarm southeast Louisiana on Tuesday evening

1 hour 38 minutes 36 seconds ago Tuesday, May 12 2026 May 12, 2026 May 12, 2026 10:31 PM May 12, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Residents across the capital area and southeast Louisiana saw intense termite swarms Tuesday evening. 

WBRZ Chief Meteorologist Dr. Josh Eachus saw the swarm on the live weather radar. He said the green and blue blobs are bugs, not storms. 

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Dr. Josh spoke with Orkin, which said termites wait until a day after a rain shower to swarm. 

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