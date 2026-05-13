Political analyst shines light on what's next after new congressional map gets committee approval

BATON ROUGE - Early Wednesday morning, the Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee approved a new congressional map after more than nine hours of testimony in the State Capitol.

During a marathon, all-night session, legislators passed a new map that splits Louisiana's six congressional districts. The map passed the committee with a 4-3 vote and now heads to the Senate floor.

Legislators scrambled to pass new maps following the Supreme Court's decision that Louisiana's congressional maps were unconstitutional and racially gerrymandered. The court suspended the customary 32-day waiting period for an opinion to become official and denied a petition for a recall of the judgment, making its decision final.

WBRZ Political Analyst James Hartman told 2une-in's John Pastorek and April Davis that the legal disputes have only just begun.

"Whatever map that comes out of the legislature will be legally challenged by its opponents," Hartman said. "This will be in the judicial process for a long time."

The new map eliminates one of Louisiana's two majority Democratic districts, setting up Republican voting majorities in five of the state's six congressional districts.

"It is very similar to the map we had a few years ago before redistricting," Hartman said. "What has people rankled is the shift in racial demographics of the districts."

The Senate will vote on the proposed map when it reconvenes on Wednesday. A time has not yet been set for the meeting.