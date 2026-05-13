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Iberville deputy, BRPD officer who died in line of duty to be honored in Washington, DC
WASHINGTON — Two Capital area law enforcement officers are set to be honored at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial at FBI Headquarters in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday night.
Baton Rouge Police Sergeant Caleb Eisworth died last August after he was hospitalized for two months following a hit-and-run where a truck struck him while he was driving his police motorcycle.
Iberville Parish Sheriff's deputy Charles Riley is also set to be honored. In October, Riley died in a shooting outside the parish courthouse.
The pair's names will be engraved at the memorial in Washington.
The annual Wall of Honor Memorial Service was held Tuesday evening, with a candlelight vigil honoring Riley and Eisworth, among other fallen officers, happening Wednesday evening.
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