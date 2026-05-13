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Recall petition filed for Louisiana Attorney General Liz Murrill
BATON ROUGE - Two Baton Rouge residents, who previously filed a recall petition against Governor Jeff Landry, have filed a statewide recall petition for Attorney General Liz Murrill.
The Louisiana Secretary of State’s office confirmed it has received a petition to recall Murrill on Wednesday.
The recall effort is being headed by Marion Gbaiwon and Katie Stepter. Gbaiwon said on social media that the filing comes "amid growing statewide frustration over leadership, government overreach, election controversies, and concerns surrounding transparency and accountability in Louisiana politics."
The petition cites "lack of fairness and accountability, using taxpayer dollars to push personal religious and political agendas, pushing religion into public schools, undermining the voices of voters in majority-Black communities, and government overreach into women's healthcare decisions" as the reason for the petition.
Gbaiwon previously filed a recall petition against Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards as well.
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For a statewide recall, the petition must be hand signed by at least 20 percent of the electors. This means that out of 2,502,948 active voters, organizers must collect at least 500,590 valid signatures by Nov. 13, 2026, according to the Secretary of State’s office. All signatures must be original and handwritten.
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