LSU softball to host NCAA Regional, selected as No. 16 overall seed

BATON ROUGE - LSU softball has been selected as the No. 16 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. The Tigers will host the NCAA Regional at Tiger Park next week.

LSU will host Akron, South Alabama and Virginia Tech in hopes of making out as Regional Champions.

The Regional starts on Friday starting with Virginia Tech taking on South Alabama at 3 p.m. After that game, LSU will take on Akron around 5:30 p.m. from Tiger Park.

They have been paired with No. 1 Alabama and will head to the Super Regional in Tuscaloosa if they advance out of Baton Rouge.

The NCAA Tournament is set to start May 15.