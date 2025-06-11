10 Chinese women detained in ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors

BATON ROUGE - Ten Chinese women were detained in an ICE raid of Baton Rouge massage parlors on Wednesday.

The federal agency conducted a "worksite enforcement operation" at nine businesses across the capital area. ICE said the women are being interviewed to "determine removability."

A WBRZ camera crew caught Baton Rouge Police officers taking a woman into custody at the Rainbow Spa on Bennington Avenue.

The locations of the businesses and the names of the women detained were not disclosed.

The following agencies were involved with the joint investigation:

- Attorney General Liz Murrill

- District Attorney Hillar Moore

- HSI Baton Rouge

- Drug Enforcement Administration

- U.S. Border Patrol

- Louisiana Bureau of Investigation

- East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office

- Baton Rouge Police Department

- Zachary Police Department

- Baton Rouge Fire Department

- St. George Fire Department